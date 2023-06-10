Victor Wembanyama drops 8 points as Metropolitans 92 blown out in Game 1 of LNB Finals
Before Victor Wembanyama is presumably selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft on June 22, he has an opportunity to lead his LNB Pro A team to a championship. Wembanyama and Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 got off to a slow start in the best-of-five LNB Finals on Saturday, losing 87-64 to Monaco in Game 1.
Wembanyama was held in check during the contest, scoring just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. He added seven rebounds, two assists and one impressive block to open the contest.
Wemby block to open the game 🚫
Watch Game 1 of Metropolitans 92's LNB Finals matchup against AS Monaco, LIVE on the NBA App!
➡️ https://t.co/bY75YV5vk4 pic.twitter.com/zdG4FcmyQk
— NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2023
He also added a nice jumper near the end of the first quarter.
Wemby banks in the jumper!
Watch Game 1 of Metropolitans 92 in their LNB Finals matchup against AS Monaco, LIVE on the NBA App!
➡️ https://t.co/bY75YV5vk4 pic.twitter.com/HInGNfAuj3
— NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2023
Armel Traore of Metropolitans 92 led all scorers with 15 points. Three players on Monaco — Alpha Diallo, Mike James and Elie Okobo — finished with double-digit points. Diallo led the way with 14 points.
Poor 3-point shooting and rebounding led to Mets 92's downfall. The team shot just 3-of-16 (18.8%) from beyond the arc. Monaco hit 41.7% of its 3-point attempts. Wembanyama and Mets 92 also were dominated on the glass by Monaco, which snagged 15 offensive rebounds.
Wembanyama will look to get back on track when the two teams square off in Game 2 on Monday. Wembanyama and Mets 92 still have time to turn things around.
That might start with Wembanyama, who averaged 21 points per game in the regular season.
LNB Finals
What: Best-of-five championship series
Who: Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 vs. Monaco
When: Game 2, 2:30 p.m. ET Monday; Game 3, 2:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 4 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m. ET June 17; Game 5 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m. ET June 20
Next up: NBA Draft, June 22 in New York City