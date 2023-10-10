Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren put on a show in head-to-head NBA preseason debuts

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama made their preseason debuts against each other. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images)

Nobody told Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren that it's the preseason.

The rising rookies stars put on a show Monday as each of them made their NBA debuts. Holmgren's Oklahoma City Thunder beat Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, 122-121. But the final score wasn't the subject of interest here.

The spotlight was squarely on the performance of the rising 7-foot-plus stars in their first matchup on an NBA court. They delivered, putting on display their unprecedented combination of size, shooting, skill and athleticism in a head-to-head matchup in the post and beyond.

The first quarter was a showcase as Wembanyama tallied 10 points and a block while hitting four of his first five shots. His trailing block of a Jalen Williams layup attempt showed just how hard life will be at the basket for would-be scorers in San Antonio.

WEMBY SAYS NO ⛔️



...for the first of many times.



Watch live on NBA TV: https://t.co/htyakZeFve pic.twitter.com/FF1EkDJ0WB — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

Holmgren countered with 14 first-quarter points and seven rebounds. He put his range on display with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on the sideline.

Chet Holmgren corner three. pic.twitter.com/jpEvvFZ4KS — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 10, 2023

He repeatedly showcased his versatility by grabbing rebounds on defense then holding onto the ball to run the Thunder fast break.

Midway through the first, Wembanyama poked the ball loose from a driving Cason Wallace, then took off running to the other basket. Malaki Branham corralled the loose ball then hit a driving Wembanyama in stride at halfcourt en route to a transition dunk. Holmgren responded by driving coast-to-coast for an and-one layup.

HUGE WEMBY SLAM.

CHET AND-1 IN RESPONSE.



The 2023 #1 pick and 2022 #2 pick are TAKING OVER in their #NBAPreseason debuts!



📺 NBA TV pic.twitter.com/Ty8RnSiPv9 — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

In the second quarter, Wembanyama got the best of a defending Holmgren with an acrobatic scoop shot at the rim after driving from beyond the 3-point arc.

The spin.

The off-hand scoop.



This isn't normal 🤯



Wemby has 18 points in the first half of his #NBAPreseason debut on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/Go6k8gkICt — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

The pair then traded back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key.

These #NBARooks are trading threes like they aren't well over 7 feet tall 😱



18 for Wemby, 17 for Chet in the first half on NBA TV... who else is excited for the season?? pic.twitter.com/eV8ol0C1MZ — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

In the end, Wembanyama tallied 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 8 for 13 from the field and 2 for 5 from 3-point distance. He did it all in 19 minutes of play.

Holmgren posted 21 points, nine rebounds and one block while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and hitting both of this 3-point attempts. He did his damage in 16 minutes as both players sat most of the second half.

It was the type of performance from both players that should have the NBA and its fans salivating.

Wembanyama's finally in the NBA after years of anticipation as the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, is making his delayed debut after after a Lisfranc injury cost him his entire rookie season. Their respective teams that have surrounded them with young talent are hoping they anchor a Western Conference rivalry for years to come.

If this is a sign of the future, the NBA is in good hands.