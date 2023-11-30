Victor Wembanyama appears on Spurs’ injury report for the first time

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been added to the injury report for Thursday’s game at home against the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced.

Wembanyama is listed as questionable to play versus the Hawks due to right hip tightness. It is unclear when the injury occurred, but it is the first time Wembanyama has appeared on the injury report through this point of the season.

The No. 1 pick has appeared in every game this season for the Spurs. He has logged at least 20 minutes in each appearance and is averaging 30.1 minutes per game, which is fourth among rookies.

Jeremy Sochan has been upgraded to probable after sitting out the second half in Denver on Sunday with a sore left knee.

Wembanyama is currently the front-runner to win Rookie of the Year after a tremendous start to the year. He is leading the class in scoring, averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals on 43% shooting from the field in 17 games.

