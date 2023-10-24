Victor Wembanyama among 13 rookies to sign shoe deals with Nike

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller are among 13 rookies to sign shoe and apparel contracts with Nike, according to Nick DePaula of Boardroom.

Wembanyama and Miller headline a talented rookie class for the Swoosh, which includes Amen Thompson (Houston), Ausar Thompson (Detroit), Anthony Black (Orlando), Bilal Coulibaly (Washington) and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City).

They join a star-studded roster, including signature athletes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Sabrina Ionescu. It has been estimated that nearly 70% of players in the NBA wear Nike on the court.

The group of players signed to Nike nearly makes up half of the first round of draftees this year. Other rookies, like Scoot Henderson (PUMA), Jarace Walker (Under Armour), Jett Howard (Jordan) and Gradey Dick (Adidas), have also inked with apparel companies.

