Victor Vector: Victor Wembanyama enters new year at No. 6 among top rookies over past 50 years

Ben Rohrbach
Senior NBA writer
·8 min read
2

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

Before we get started, a key:

  • Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

  • Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

  • Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings: Week 1 (16th)Week 2 (6th)Week 3 (6th)Week 4 (5th)Week 5 (3rd)Week 6 (4th)Week 7 (4th)Week 8 (4th)Week 9 (5th) • Week 10 ...

20. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

  • 1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

  • Through 32 games (14-18): 474-71-200-57*-5*, 113* TO (168-403 FG, 2-22* 3P, 136-194 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 686.65

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

19. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

  • 1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

  • Through 32 games (10-22): 461-125-106-50-25, 64 TO (158-344 FG, 3-13 3P, 142-181 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 745.45

18. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

  • 2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

  • Through 32 games (9-23): 619-134-64-29-36, 94 TO (217-530 FG, 38-121 3P, 147-171 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 756.75

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

  • 2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

  • Through 32 games (18-14): 417-258-48-9-62, 69 TO (152-276 FG, 0-0 3P, 113-144 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 799.3

16. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

  • 1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

  • Through 32 games (11-21): 548-266-57-30-60, 104 TO (210-442 FG, 0-2 3P, 128-177 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 855.35

15. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

  • 1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

  • Through 32 games (8-24): 597-123-181-60-12, 139 TO (201-509 FG, 59-176 3P, 136-207 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 912.7

14. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

  • 2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

  • Through 32 games (15-17): 588-206-153-35-10, 105 TO (195-453 FG, 68-187 3P, 130-171 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,030.9

13. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

  • 2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

  • Through 32 games (10-22): 647-194-192-49-23, 125 TO (246-576 FG, 32-107 3P, 123-160 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,050.3

12. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

  • 1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

  • Through 32 games (21-11): 544-370-65-21-80, 103 TO (232-405 FG, 0-2 3P, 80-152 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,069.75

11. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

  • 1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

  • Through 32 games (19-13): 636-360-46-35-78, 102 TO (253-482 FG, 0-0 3P, 130-227 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,080.85

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

  • 2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

  • Through 32 games (10-22): 678-398-104-25-20, 89 TO (260-501 FG, 3-5 3P, 155-262 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,103.05

9. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

  • 1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

  • Through 32 games (22-10): 559-212-223-66-10, 105 TO (204-379 FG, 2-9 3P, 149-181 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,114.2

8. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

  • 1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

  • Through 32 games (16-16): 818-174-152-75-37, 109 TO (312-623 FG, 2-13 3P, 192-232 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,147.65

7. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

  • 2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

  • Through 32 games (15-17): 520-184-237-71-1, 73 TO (179-401 FG, 23-75 3P, 139-175 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,155.3

6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

  • 2023-24 (28 games): 18.9 PTS (44/29/79), 10.3 REB, 3 AST (3.3 TO), 1.3 STL, 3.1 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 19.2 PER, 53.2 TS%, .023 WS/48, 0.6 BPM

  • Through 32 games (5-27): 528-288-83-35-87, 91 TO (196-443 FG, 40-138 3P, 96-121 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,167.9

5. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

  • 1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

  • Through 32 games (13-19): 618-435-65-23-85, 125 TO (228-457 FG, 0-0 3P, 162-241 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,169.1

4. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

  • 1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

  • Through 32 games (25-7): 623-339-141-56-22, 108 TO (251-528 FG, 12-35 3P, 109-131 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,180.15

3. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

  • 1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

  • Through 32 games (12-20): 651-390-76-20-90, 105 TO (270-520 FG, 1-3 3P, 110-165 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,207.75

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

  • 1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

  • Through 32 games (23-9): 725-377-60-52-91, 97 TO (246-450 FG, 0-0 3P, 233-331 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,311.25

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

  • 1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

  • Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

  • Through 32 games (16-16): 746-481-56-23-132, 137 TO (286-519 FG, 0-2 3P, 174-301 FT)

  • Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,398.2