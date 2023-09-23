Victor star throws, catches TD to preserve winning streak: Section V's top games Friday

Thanks to a superb performance from do-it-all senior Adam Ruffalo, Victor remained unbeaten after defeating Brighton 21-14 Friday night at Reifsteck Field in Rochester.

Ruffalo, listed as a receiver and safety, made plays at multiple positions. He caught a 75-yard fourth quarter touchdown that broke a 14-all tie. Ruffalo also threw a touchdown pass and blocked a punt. Freshman quarterback Eric Torres III almost connected with Ruffalo on a second quarter touchdown but officials whistled the reception incomplete. Junior running back Drevariis Yeomas scored the first touchdown for Victor coach Geoff Mandile's Blue Devils, who are now 4-0.

Brighton coach Steve Lian's Bruins fell to 2-2. Gavin Parks and Wesley Sturrup — who left the game on an ambulance in the fourth quarter — each scored a rushing touchdown for the hosts. Their potentially game-tying drive stalled with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Senior Tyler Martinovich, one of Section V's best quarterbacks, may have been compromised as he only attempted three passes all game.

"We knew he was a running QB and they love to pull, so our D-ends (and) D-tackles had a huge responsibility to make sure that quarterback didn't bounce anything. It was all practice, and the individual drills we do in practice, that made us stop them today," Victor senior defensive lineman Nick Leonard said.

Monroe 40, Batavia 0

Monroe coach Terrell Cunningham's Red Jackets are now 3-0 after another commanding Class B victory. Khaya Moses threw touchdown passes to Messiah Hampton, Landan McKnight and Zae'Quan Quavel-Terrell Lathrop in the win while Monroe's defense recorded a second straight shutout. Batavia fell to 1-2 after falling in a rematch of the 2022 Class B final, which the Blue Devils won on a last-second Hail Mary.

Mose to McKinght👀. 16-0 RedJackets pic.twitter.com/IBvyGVEhHs — Monroe Athletics (@RCSDRedJackets) September 23, 2023

Webster Schroeder 41, Webster Thomas 7

Make that five straight for Webster Schroeder against crosstown rival Webster Thomas.

Drew Hilfiker tossed two touchdown passes, the Webster Schroeder's defense forced four turnovers and the Warriors scored the final 27 points.

Webster Schroeder is averaging 34.75 points but got a huge lift from its defense. The Warriors struck first on a pick six when defensive back Gavin Horton plucked a pass out of the air after it went off the hands of a wide receiver and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Webster Schroeder forced a punt and it took the offense four plays to score. Hilfiger threw a strike over the middle for Horton, who split two defenders for a 50-yard gain. Anthony DeRosa took a carry 25 yards for a TD on the next play.

Webster Thomas quarterback ran untouched for a 45-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7 and it appeared momentum was on the Titans' side with an interception at the line of scrimmage but the play was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Webster Schroeder scored on the next play and it was all Warriors after that. Hilfiger sidearmed a pass that was batted in the air by a defensive lineman but it went into the hands of Tyler Washington for a 17-yard touchdown. Washington took a big hit but stayed on his feet while being gang tackled and was pushed into the end zone by his teammates.

Hilfiker threw a perfect ball to Anthony DeRosa on a wheel route for a 10-yard touchdown, Jack Simpson had a 9-yard rushing score and freshman quarterback Kalin Watkins ran for his first varsity touchdown.

Webster Schroeder leads the all-time head-to-head series 13-6.

East/WOIS 31, Canandaigua 27

Quarterback Zymier Jackson's touchdown pass to Ervin Wiggins with seconds remaining in a rematch of the Class A2 final. Eagles are now 4-0.

LeRoy 50, East Rochester/Gananda 34

Tony Piazza scored four touchdowns to win a shootout over the Bombers (2-2) and remain unbeaten at 4-0.

Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen 24, Bolivar-Richburg 22

On the last play of the game, Austin Pittman threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Alcott to win it.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top games from Friday Sept. 22 2023