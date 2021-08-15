Victor Robles' RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Victor Robles lines a base hit to left field to score the Nationals' first run of the ballgame
Victor Robles lines a base hit to left field to score the Nationals' first run of the ballgame
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
We now know who will be leading the offense this fall
Eric Hosmer, who kick-started the Padres’ rebuild, and Luke Voit, the Yankees surprise power hitter, both find themselves suddenly feeling unwanted.
Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning Sunday after disagreeing with a called third strike.
The Yankees emerged Saturday at Chicago with a 7-5 win over the White Sox in 10 innings, fueled by Aaron Judge's four-RBI night and Joey Gallo's two home runs.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a long list of injury updates and potential return dates for New York entering Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
That MVP award is looking more and more like a lock for Shohei Ohtani.
All five first-round rookie quarterbacks saw the field in Week 1 of the preseason. How did Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance do?
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Who might be a part of the first five cuts for the Browns after their first preseason game?
The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Travis Shaw, who played for the team in 2015 and '16.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale had an emotional reaction to his return to the mound at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said punter Britton Colquitt's day was cause for concern.
Gallo, Judge combine for 7 RBIs in Yankees' 7-4 win
The Dodgers benefit from seven strong innings by Walker Buehler, another solid showing from the bullpen and the bats of Will Smith and Cody Bellinger in 2-1 win over Mets.
Former Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard scores 92 points in Portland's Pro-Am game on Saturday.
Highlighting all the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 26-7 loss to the Texans in the preseason opener.