Victor Osimhen hints at interest in Chelsea move in response to transfer speculation

Victor Osimhen has insisted he "definitely" wants to play in the Premier League - but Chelsea may have to wait for their chance to sign the striker.

After leading Napoli to the Serie A title last season, the Nigerian recently agreed a new contract with the club and batted away talk of a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Italians hold a £112million release clause over Osimhen, which they will likely demand in full should a team come calling for his services.

And while the 25-year-old has now confirmed his desire to play in England, he has suggested that any potential bidders should put their plans on ice.

"Of course one day, definitely," he told Sky Sports when asked if he wants to play in the Premier League.

"But for now, I have other plans in my career that I am looking forward to. So when the time comes, everyone knows."

Chelsea have made signing a new striker their priority but will not be able to forward Osimhen's fee this month.

Currently on Nigeria duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, he has described his relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis as key to his decision to stay in Italy.

"I am happy with the president," added Osimhen. "I have a good relationship with him. I cannot lie. He has been with me since I signed for the club in 2020.

"I have a good relationship with his family also and for me it is always important to make sure we have this good relationship, to make sure there is nothing wrong regardless of what has happened.

"So for me, he has been the kind of president who has been supportive to me outside the pitch and of course, I make sure I give my all and try to win the Scudetto for them. For me, it is always important to have this kind of relationship, to be happy with the owner of the club."