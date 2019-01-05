Victor Oladipo and Zach LaVine trade 3-pointers in final seconds of OT, but only one counts

For a few seconds, it looked like Zach LaVine had really sank a 3-pointer to one-up Victor Oladipo and force a second overtime period against the Indiana Pacers. Then it turned out three tenths of a second just wasn’t enough time to make a turnaround jumper.

That was the disappointing end to a thriller for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, in which LaVine forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation, then very nearly did it again on a game-tying attempt at the end of overtime.

💔💔💔 0.3 seconds left in OT and this clutch shot by @ZachLaVine was split second too late: pic.twitter.com/oTCn30ttgZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2019





That shot was in response to an adventurous 3-pointer from Oladipo that was released from 30 feet out with two seconds left, banked in off the glass to break a 116-116 tie and gave the Bulls just 0.3 seconds to come up with three points. Obviously, that wasn’t enough time.

Victor Oladipo won it for the Indiana Pacers from well behind the 3-point line. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LaVine, his teammates and the United Center crowd certainly seemed to think they were headed for another five minutes of basketball once LaVine’s shot fell through the hoop, but an official review determined that the ball clearly left Lavine’s hands after the buzzer had sounded.

LaVine and the Bulls will therefore have to suffer a loss in what has been a difficult season for the 10-29 squad, but at least they got another top-notch performance from their All-Star candidate. LaVine finished with 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting with five rebounds and three assists. He also came one shy of his season high in 3-point attempts with nine, including the aforementioned shot to force overtime:

We have free basketball in Chicago thanks to Zach LaVine! 😱#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/WcLzJlSZJD — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2019





As for Oladipo, the 26-year-old dropped 36 points on 14-of-28 shooting to lead all scorers. The Pacers got their sixth straight win and remain in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, just two days ahead of a visit to Toronto and the first place Raptors on Sunday.

