Victor Oladipo tells trainer he's ready to get after it right after Game 7 loss

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo wasn’t sad after the team’s Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He was motivated.

Just seconds after the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 105-101, Oladipo texted his trainer wondering when his offseason workouts were going to begin. Not only that, but Oladipo says he’s “ready to take it to another level.”





Oladipo’s trainer, David Alexander, posted those messages on Instagram shortly after the game. Part of Alexander’s message reads:

“This dude probably hasn’t even showered yet after playing one of the biggest games of his young career and he’s already trying to get back to work! You young athletes out there take notes…”

Alexander mentions Oladipo’s name is spelled wrong in his phone as somewhat of an inside joke. He incorrectly put it in as “Olapido” and just kept it that way.

While Oladipo’s team was eliminated Sunday, he shouldn’t be ashamed of his performance. The 25-year-old led the Pacers with 30 points. He added 12 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Oladipo wants more than a postseason appearance going forward. He wants a deep playoff run. In order to get there, he’s willing to start putting in work as soon as possible.

