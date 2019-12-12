Victor Oladipo not near return to Pacers rotation

“But he’s still a ways away.”

Those are not the words Pacers fans want to hear about Victor Oladipo. Their team is playing well — 15-9 with a top-10 defense — but they are not a real postseason threat without their best player, who is recovering from a ruptured right quadriceps tendon. Before the season, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said he was “hopeful” Oladipo would be back in December or January.

It looks like it’s going to be the back end of that timeline. At best. From J. Michael of the Indy Star, speaking to coach Nate McMillan.

McMillan on Oladipo: "Vic is still rehabbing. He’s working hard and I think he’s certainly getting better, getting closer. But he’s still a ways away. The more time he spends rehabbing the closer he gets. But I don’t see him come back anytime in the near future" #Pacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) December 11, 2019





Best-case scenario was somewhere in mid-Jan (thats been my opinion) BUT they're not rushing him back just to get a few extra wins this season. Would be irresponsible. He's the franchise. Oladipo playing less than 100% is what led to his injury in the 1st place…. https://t.co/6rTF6C64vk — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) December 11, 2019





Oladipo will have to be eased back in when he does return, he’s not going too hit the ground running at 40 minutes a night.

The Pacers look like a lock playoff team in the East even without Oladipo, they can afford to bring him along slowly. The hope would be to have the All-Star up to speed and integrated into the offense when the playoffs do start. If that happens, the Pacers become that team that the elite squads want to avoid early.