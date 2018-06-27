Victor Oladipo to LeBron James: 'If you want to win, come to Indy'

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is the latest player to recruit LeBron James this offseason. (Getty Images)

Add Victor Oladipo to the list of players attempting to recruit LeBron James this offseason.

Fresh off his Most Improved Player honor at the NBA Awards on Monday night, Oladipo turned his attention to the upcoming season and bringing a championship to Indianapolis.

His plan to do that, in part, is simple — and one that many across the league have been formulating since the season ended earlier this month.

He started recruiting James.

“If you want to win, come to Indy,” Oladipo told TMZ Sports.

Now, the Pacers aren’t generally a team that comes to mind when predicting where James will suit up next season. And they likely aren’t going to make a play for him — leave that to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Miami Heat and a select few others who have a legitimate shot to get him away from Cleveland.

But hey, if Oladipo does find a way to get James to Indy, who knows? At the very least, it’d probably be the Pacers’ ticket out of the first round of the playoffs — a quest James has thwarted the past two seasons.

