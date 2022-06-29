Victor Oladipo done in Miami?

Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo

I’m going to start celebrating my half birthday. What y’all think? 🤔🐺 – 5:10 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2013, the NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top five picks:

1. Anthony Bennett, CLE

2. Victor Oladipo, ORL

3. Otto Porter Jr., WAS

4. Cody Zeller, CHA

5. Alex Len, PHX

Other notables:

15. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

27. Rudy Gobert, DEN pic.twitter.com/0JuuVj3wXB – 10:31 AM

More on this storyline

There are rumors floating about that Victor Oladipo is looking for a short-term contract to build his value and the Kings have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. He’s played with Sabonis in both OKC and Indiana, so there is some familiarity, but the injury risk is substantial. -via Kings Beat / June 27, 2022

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra asked about Victor Oladipo possibly hitting another level: “Without a doubt.” On missing so much time then making this comeback: “For him to do what he did in this playoff run, is really unheard of.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 31, 2022

Brady Hawk: Spo: “You’re going to see a totally different Vic by the time he gets to training camp.” “He’ll get back to the player people were accustomed to seeing.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 31, 2022