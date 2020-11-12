Victor Oladipo asked 'Can I play with y'all?' to multiple teams, including Knicks, during games: report

313371180 Oladipo

Rumors that the Knicks could be interested in a trade for Victor Oladipo considering he is entering the last leg of his contract have been swirling this offseason. But a recent report from IndyStar's J. Michael makes things much more interesting.

According to Michael, Oladipo was actually playing against teams asking "some iteration" of this question:

"Can I come play with y'all?"

Oladipo would say that in front of his teammates with the Knicks being among the teams mentioned by Michael. The Raptors and Heat were also pointed out.

The Knicks certainly have the cap to make a trade and eventual long-term extension for Oladipo to happen, while the Pacers would have to exceed the cap to sign him. With Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner also due their fair share, opposing teams are staring at the Pacers to see what move they want to make there. Team president Leon Rose could be one of them, with draft capital and young assets to send away.

But if this report is true, Oladipo is already hurting his status in the locker room by saying such things during games to other teams. It would work to the Knicks' advantage, though, if that's the case. A certified All-Star with years of experience would be great to acquire.



According to SNY's Ian Begley, "some in the organization see Oladipo as a strong fit with the team," however it is unknown if they would want to trade for him.

They have what it takes, though, so we'll see what the Pacers decide to do this offseason with Oladipo staring at free agency following the year.