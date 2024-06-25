After Victor Lindelof, Everton now express interest in Man United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United have prioritised strengthening their defence after conceding 85 goals last season and are currently embroiled in negotiations with Everton for star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils had already agreed personal terms with the Englishman but saw their opening offer of £43 million get rejected with the Toffees holding out for £70 million.

United have refused to pay such an exorbitant amount and have asked the Merseysiders to get realistic with their valuation for a player who has only one full season in the English top flight.

If Sean Dyche’s team do not lower their asking price, the 20-time English league champions are even prepared to walk away without submitting an improved offer.

Jarrad saga

They have been looking at alternatives like Leny Yoro, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Marc Guehi but have encountered problems with those deals as well. Max Kilman of Wolves has also emerged as a possibility even if fans might not be too enthused.

However, there might be a way for United to bring the England international’s price down with Everton interested in Victor Lindelof and now, Aaron Wan-Bissaka as well if HITC Football is to be believed.

Ten Hag remains open to moving on both defenders and the possibility of a player exchange deal seems to be growing. However, both players are also attracting considerable interest from Turkish clubs.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are both interested in the duo and United would most likely sell to the club which offers the maximum returns. So far, Gala’s valuation of the right-back seems quite low.

Everton also want AWB

“HITC understands that Everton are interested in another Manchester United defender this summer as Sean Dyche continues the club’s transfer plans.

“The Toffees could be about to lose defender Jarrad Branthwaite with Manchester United keen on the defender. Everton are understood to be interested in United defender Victor Lindelof as a potential replacement and sources have now told HITC that Lindelof isn’t the only defender from Old Trafford who the club are interested in.

“HITC understands that Dyche’s Everton are interested in right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the Englishman’s future at Old Trafford currently unclear.”

It will be intriguing to see how both clubs work around these new developments. United would then pay a much lower amount in cash if they were to send both defenders to Goodison Park. Whether Everton will agree to such a proposal remains to be seen.

