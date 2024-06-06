Victor Lindelof admits trying to play mind-games with Manchester United teammate

Three Manchester United stars featured in last night’s international friendly between Denmark and Sweden.

Victor Lindelof started in defence for the Swedes, while Danish duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund were both named in Kasper Hjulmand’s line-up.

Denmark used the match as a warm-up for Euro 2024, but Sweden failed to qualify for this summer’s tournament which kicks off later this month.

Lindelof is quoted by Aftonbladet talking about the friendly and what it was like to come up against his teammates on the international stage.

The 29-year-old was asked to reflect on one of Eriksen’s free-kicks when he was spotted thrash-talking to the midfielder. A bit of harmless mind-games, eh?

“I tried to interfere a bit, I know what a nice right foot he has so I wanted to get in his head, it could be good for us. I think I succeeded because Robin took it,” said Lindelof.

Lindelof was then asked if it’s possible to get serious when facing players he is friendly with at United.

“I still think so, as I said I think I did quite well. But of course it’s difficult to play against teammates that you see every day and are good friends with. But out there on the pitch we do everything for our country and for us to win the match. Of course it’s fun to try to come up with some jokes.”

The former Benfica defender faces an uncertain future as United will listen to offers for his signature.

I can’t help but wonder why he didn’t try to get into Hojlund’s head, like he tried with Eriksen.

