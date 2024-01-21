Victor Iwuakor's game-winner extends Southern Miss basketball's dominance at Reed Green Coliseum

HATTIESBURG — It’s been 686 days since Southern Miss men’s basketball last lost a conference game at Reed Green Coliseum.

The date was March 5, 2022. The Golden Eagles were still in Conference USA and lost 70-67 to Charlotte. They finished that season 7-26.

But since Southern Miss has transitioned to the Sun Belt Conference, it’s 22-1 overall on its home floor and 13-0 in the conference.

The wins keep piling in and so does the case for Reed Green Coliseum being one of the hardest places for opponents to win.

A season-high 5,587 fans attended Saturday’s game, which ended in a thrilling 64-63 win over Troy (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) on a game-winning layup from Victor Iwuakor with 2.9 seconds remaining. Southern Miss (11-8, 5-2) had previously trailed by 18 points in the second half and only led for 2 minutes, 53 seconds of game time.

“Another great example of the hardest place to play in the United States is right here in Reed Green Coliseum,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. “People all over from South Mississippi and South Louisiana, Mississippi Gulf Coast, locally, Jackson, I saw all kinds of people that I know that came out today. They were yelling their freaking lungs out. It is one of the loudest places on earth when there are people in this place. That has a lot to do with us winning.”

Southern Miss’ only home loss over the past two seasons came the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, 2023 to South Dakota State. It was in front of Southern Miss' smallest home crowd of the season.

But in this unforeseen turnaround of Southern Miss since joining the Sun Belt, the fanbase is re-energized, is beginning to fill the arena more and more and has been treated to a handful of memorable wins.

The win over Louisiana last season in front of Reed Green Coliseum’s first sold-out crowd in 15 years certainly stands out. The Golden Eagles defeating No. 20 James Madison two weeks ago for their first win versus a ranked opponent since 2011 delivered, too. Saturday’s 18-point comeback victory over Troy should be added to that list.

Only 14 other college basketball teams, such as Duke, Kansas and Virginia, have suffered one home loss since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Southern Miss remains one of them.

“It’s really hard to come here as an opposing team and play here at Reed Green," Donovan Ivory said after scoring a game-leading 20 points." I also think it’s a confidence knowing that we haven’t lost yet.

“We don’t wanna have the first loss be on us.”

How Southern Miss staged the 18-point comeback

Southern Miss looked well on its way toward suffering its first home Sun Belt loss midway through the second half.

The Golden Eagles were again playing without injured starters Andre Curbelo and Victor Hart and fell behind 56-38 with 13:52 to play. The Trojans’ were moving the basketball with purpose and nailing 3-pointers that Southern Miss couldn’t stop.

Ivory then drilled a 3-pointer and Southern Miss slowly chipped away.

The defense was key.

Troy took a 58-45 lead with 11 minutes, 17 seconds to play, but scored five points for the remainder of the game. The Trojans were held without a made field goal for the final 7:16 of the game.

“A lot of teams, you see a big deficit and it’s easy to check out of the game," Ivory said. "I don’t think we ever did that. We knew we were at home. We have to win at home, and we have faith in our guys and our defense as well. The key is mentally staying in the game and executing offensively and defensively.”

Southern Miss cut Troy's lead to 63-62 with 1:32 remaining on an Austin Crowley jump shot.

Then, Iwuakor – who finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in another dazzling performance – rolled off a screen, slithered through the lane and kissed the game-winning layup off the backboard while falling down.

“It doesn’t cost much to come to a game here," Ladner said. "In fact, it’s family oriented. You can bring the entire family. You can have fun and you don’t have to go to other places to see big-time basketball."

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Why Southern Miss basketball is so dominant at Reed Green Coliseum