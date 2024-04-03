Victor Hedman with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/03/2024
Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/03/2024
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.