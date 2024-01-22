Victor Hedman with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
The Bucs scored a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter one play after the botched call.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach 3 years ago raised eyebrows. He's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
The Buccaneers were a tough out, but the Lions held on.
A judge ruled that Terrence Shannon be reinstated on Friday after his arrest and suspension from the program last month.
Trae Young suffered the injury after taking a charge in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Cavaliers
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
Morris has been the Rams' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
The Ravens turned a game that was tied at halftime into complete domination.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.