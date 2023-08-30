Victor football aims for deep playoff run in new class: Top players, schedule, what to know

Victor appears poised to make noise in a new classification.

Coach Geoff Mandile's Blue Devils, who have been contenders in Section V Class AA, have moved down to Class A, where their schedule won't get any easier. An 8-2 season that ended to eventual champion McQuaid in last year's Class AA's semifinals may make Mandile's returning stars hungrier for a longer postseason run.

Senior Nick Leonard was already one of Section V's best two-way player. At tight end he can seal the edges of the line and is a threat to score as a pass catcher. On the defensive line he's a menace to opposing backfields. Adam Ruffalo is also one of the area's most dynamic athletes as a shifty receiver and ballhawk in the defensive backfield. Kyle Saeger will be another receiving threat.

Connor Doran, Anthony Battaglia and Jamison Riley bring experience to what's been a solid offensive line. They'll protect quarterback Eric Torres and create running lanes for a new slate of backs like Andrew Goodell, Nick Kriegelstein and Nate Harris.

Victor football at a glance

Head coach: Geoff Mandile (13th season).

Classification: Class A.

Last season’s record: 8-2 (Lost to McQuaid in Class AA semifinals).

Last Section V championship: 2016.

Victor football schedule for 2023 season

Marquee matchups for Victor Blue Devils

Victor hosts a tough Rush-Henrietta squad with key starters back when the season opens for Week 1's Teddi Bowl for Camp Good Days and Special Times. The Blue Devils will test their mettle with a tough Class A schedule as they play Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder the following weeks, then a trip to Brighton in Week 4. Visiting Spencerport in Week 8 may have playoff seedings on the line.

Victor's top returning players

TE/DE Nick Leonard, WR/DB Adam Ruffalo, OL Connor Doran, OL Anthony Battaglia, WR/DB Kyle Saeger, OL Jamison Riley, DE Dre Yeomas, LB Jameson Ricigliano.

A look back: Victor Blue Devil football

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Victor football schedule 2023 and top players, preview for Blue Devils