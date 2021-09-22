Victor Cruz rates TD celebrations through Week 2
Victor Cruz rates TD celebrations through Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Your NFC Special Teams Player of the Week? #49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky.
LaMonte Wade Jr. now has a dozen hits and 11 RBI in the ninth inning alone this year. He continues to earn the 'Late Night' nickname that's becoming popular with teammates.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has seen a lot of changes in the NFL. In a podcast appearance, he said he thinks the league 'is a little softer.'
Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.
You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco
Seven teams have yet to record a victory through two games, and they face slim odds of making the playoffs. But not all hope is lost.
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.
There are only seven undefeated teams left, and the trust level isn't the same for them all.
How did taunting become a point of emphasis? NFL coaches wanted it. The coaches subcommittee, which is made up of Andy Reid, Brian Flores, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer, recommended the move to the Competition Committee. The Competition Committee, which has coaches Frank Reich, Ron Rivera, Mike [more]
The question of if 44-year-old Tom Brady will play until he's 50 bubbled back up again last week.
Despite the 2021 season just getting underway, Alabama's entire schedule for the 2022 season dropped on Tuesday.
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
Brewer was replaced in the second half by Cameron Rising and departs Utah after playing less than three games with the Utes.
The Chicago Bears are wrapping up their review of their 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and moving on to Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland. Here are three things we heard from Bears players Tuesday at Halas Hall as they get ready for Week 3. 1. Bears players are preparing to fine-tune their games with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears resume practice Wednesday ...
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
The Patriots on Tuesday hosted six players, including a quarterback, for free-agent workouts.