Victor Cruz: Giants need to ‘lock Daniel Jones in long-term’

Former New York Giants All-Pro wide receiver Victor Cruz believes he has seen enough from quarterback Daniel Jones this season to warrant a long-term contract from Big Blue.

In an interview with FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams, Cruz said he believes if they act now, they can get Jones at a reasonable price rather than wait until after the season.

Jones has shown marked improvement across the board as a passer, rusher and a leader this season even with many of his main playmakers taking turns on the injury list and report.

Jones was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

Much of Jones’ success is due to his reduction in turnovers. This season, Jones has thrown just two interceptions and lost two fumbles (one on a hail mary attempt) in eight games.

“That’s what we’re trying to do: trying to eliminate turnovers,” said head coach Brin Daboll. “He touches the ball on every play. There’s a wide variety of reasons to turn the ball over, and I think that his decision-making process has been very good. We need to continue to improve on that. He’s kept two hands on the ball in the pocket.

“Again, sometimes, they’re just going to make a really good play on defense. I think he’s practiced with good habits. It’s something you’ve got to work on each week because each week is a different challenge.”

