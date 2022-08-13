Victor Cruz: Giants’ Daniel Jones ‘has all the tools’ to be successful

Former New York Giants Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Victor Cruz, says he has confidence in Giants’ fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones as he enters the “most important year of his life.”

“I think he will be (the guy),” Cruz told TMZ Sports. “I think he has all the tools to do so and I think the Giants put a good enough team around him to see what they got.”

More from TMZ:

Jones hasn’t had the best training camp so far — he’s missed throws in practice, and in the team’s first preseason game on Thursday night, he completed just six of 10 passes for 69 yards. Cruz, though, says the G-men just have to ride it out with Jones this year — and see what the 25-year-old has ultimately got to give them.

As ardent followers and documentarians of Big Blue, we all are aware that Jones is ‘singing for his supper’ this season. He must play well in order for the Giants to consider anointing him their franchise quarterback after this season.

If Jones falters again, he will be allowed to seek the next chapter of his career as an unrestricted free agent. The Giants could very well bid for his services there which could end up being a bargain but in all likelihood he’s pretty much done here should he log in another unimpressive campaign.

Cruz added that should that happen, Jones may not get another shot at being a starter in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire