Victor Cruz: Cowboys an ideal landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL, which was suffered during the Super Bowl in February.

Lately, rumors have been swirling about Beckham, his desired destination and a potential return to Big Blue.

Victor Cruz, a former teammate of Beckham, has made a career for himself in the media following his retirement from football, and he recently weighed in on OBJ and where he might end up.

“The best landing spot, I think, for Odell is two places. One, Green Bay,” Cruz said. “The second team, I think, is the Dallas Cowboys. It pains me to say that.”

Certainly, a landing spot like Green Bay would excite Beckham as Aaron Rodgers would be the best quarterback he’s played with. The Packers also undoubtedly need help at the wide receiver position.

If Beckham ended up with the Cowboys, Giants fans would struggle seeing OBJ with a star on his helmet.

Although Beckham to New York rumors continue to swirl, many believe OBJ would prefer a contender. Those teams would include the Packers, Buffalo Bills or even a return to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

But another former Giant, Bennie Fowler, continues to believe New York has a chance.

"I think Odell will be torn between New York and L.A. … I wouldn't be surprised if he actually did choose New York." – @BennieFowler123 on Odell Beckham Jr. On Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard! @BleavNetwork @BleavSports 🎙️: https://t.co/Gc6CCDXYrW 📺: https://t.co/9In28L6Qlt pic.twitter.com/08gSFBNNuv — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Von Miller continues to spend his time recruiting Beckham to Buffalo.

Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills. Miller said OBJ “is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 5, 2022

Buffalo might be the best fit for Beckham if he’s going after another Super Bowl — the Bills are arguably the best team in the league. Beckham would be a great complimentary receiver next to the other weapons on the Buffalo offense.

Although there are plenty of Giants fans who would love to see Beckham back in blue, there are likely just as many who want nothing to do with a reunion. But Cruz’s suggestion of the Cowboys being a fit for OBJ is a scary one to say the least.

