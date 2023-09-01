Victor Cruz believes Giants could win Super Bowl

Retired New York Giants All-Pro wide receiver Victor Cruz believes his ex-team is ready to challenge for the Super Bowl.

Cruz, a member of the Giants’ Super XLVI championship club, stated that he believes the mixture of veterans and young players is what makes teams championship caliber and the Giants have that mix.

This bold revelation came earlier this week when Cruz appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“Whenever the Giants fly under the radar (and) when you build and construct a team that is balanced between veteran leadership and youth that can get it done, (that will) elevate this team,” Cruz said. “I think the Giants, in their own way, can recreate some of that (2011) magic.”

Cruz was an explosive player when he played and had some positive things to say about the team’s latest version at wideout, rookie Jalin Hyatt. He believes Hyatt can be the weapon that unlocks a potentially dynamic offense.

If that were to happen and the Giants were able to take some pressure off of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, the sky is the limit.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire