Victim of road rage stabbing in West Roxbury expected to survive; search for suspect continues
State police say they are still searching for the suspect, a man, and his vehicle, which witnesses say a black Cadillac CTS.
State police say they are still searching for the suspect, a man, and his vehicle, which witnesses say a black Cadillac CTS.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
Sebastian Yurtseven made the eerie Nazi discovery while he was cleaning up his aunt's home and pulled a rotted piece of plasterboard away.
Podcast host Joe Rogan said "the problem with applauding vaccine passports" is that politicians "are not going to give that power up."
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."
A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.
Community and church leaders in Florida are begging for people to get vaccinated as Covid rates break records
A Burgerville branch in Lents, Portland, will temporarily close its doors, citing crime and vandalism around the storefront.
One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.
Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had already had one lawsuit for an alleged dog attack at his home filed against him by a pool cleaner.
The Proud Boys were guarding the event hosted by controversial pastor Artur Pawlowski, known for anti-LGBT and anti-COVID safety views.
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
Chicago police say a 29-year-old officer died and a second was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop