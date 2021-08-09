UPDATE: Victim identified in Aiken County car crash

Aug. 9—One person was killed Sunday night in a crash along Augusta Road in Aiken County.

A 2008 Honda sedan headed south ran off the road and flipped, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver, 25-year-old Cody W. Jones of Warrenville, was killed in the crash, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at 8:08 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of Augusta Road (S.C. Highway 421) near Wilson Road. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in Little Horse Creek.

Jones was pulled from the creek but was unable to be revived by EMS personnel, Ables said.

Jones will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

Staff writer Colin Demarest and Executive Editor John Boyette contributed to this article.