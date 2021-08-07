Vicky Klukkert: On the Bright Side: Man discovers paper from The Daily Star's final lead-type edition

Aug. 7—A historic issue of the Oneonta Star sitting in a box for more than 45 years found a new home in Franklin recently.

James Close, of Mechanicville, formerly of Oneonta, said he was going through boxes of items he saved while in high school and college and came across the May 25, 1974, issue.

"I got to this paper and asked myself, 'why did I save this?'" he said. "One possibility was that there was a story about I-88 being approved. That was a big deal back then. But, I think in retrospect it was the notice announcing that it was the last hot lead issue. I think my 22-year-old mind said to save it."

According to Encyclopedia.com, the process of printing the May 25, 1974, issue involved a compositor, who worked in front of a keyboard that had both upper and lower case letters and punctuation marks. The person read the text written and keyed in the text on the machine.

Each time a key was pressed, a letter dropped into a slot. Once a line was typed, the compositor sent it to a mold. Molten metal was forced into the mold to produce a metal bar with the line of text in relief. The cast line was placed in a galley and the process continued until all of the type was set. The mold is used to make a metal copy of the entire page and this is used to print the newspaper. This process was replaced by lithography machines.

Close said after he found the paper, he spent a while deciding what he wanted to do with it. He said he showed the newspaper to his 99-year-old aunt and some other people who had fun reminiscing about the items in the paper and the old stores.

"I tended to collect a lot of paper from my high school and college days," he said. "I was deciding what to keep and what throw out."

He decided to sell the issue, and put an ad up on Craigslist Oneonta instead of eBay, which he usually used, he said.

"Within a few days I got a call from Chris Murphy who was interested in buying the paper," Close said.

Close said he and Murphy met in Oneonta the next time he was at his mother's house and Murphy purchased the paper after asking to see Page 14.

"When he looked at the page, he said something along the lines of, 'yep that's it,'" Close said. Close said he asked Murphy why he said that and Murphy told him a story about finding the felt plate preserved with the ink impression of Page 14 in his house behind a wall.

"According to Chris, these plates were pressed against the lead type, and then wrapped around a drum, which the newsprint then ran against, transferring ink to the paper itself," Close wrote in an email. "Chris went on to explain that on the back of that felt plate, George had written and attached a note to the effect that this was the last 'hot lead' edition of the Oneonta Star — and apparently took it home as a souvenir of that printing method now assigned to the dustbin of ancient ways of doing things."

Close said Murphy told him that his family purchased George's house, which was next door to his uncle's house, three years ago, and was renovating a wall when he came across the plate.

"He could have junked it, but he knew it was an interesting find," Close said. "I thought it was kind of cool that I was able to bring the paper and plate together."

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.