Vickers set for Superbikes comeback after crash

Vickers won the first round, but has lost ground on rivals since the crash [Ian Hopgood]

Superbike rider Ryan Vickers has said he is in "great shape" for the next races - despite needing an operation after a crash.

In May, Vickers, from Thetford, Norfolk, broke his collarbone when he came off at Donnington Park and needed surgery to have a plate fitted.

But he said - despite not being on a bike since - he would be ready on Saturday, when the British Superbike Championship heads to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife, Scotland.

"We're set for a very good comeback and near enough 100% fitness. We hope it won't hinder my riding at all," said Vickers.

Vickers will be back on his Yamaha for the first time since the crash [Ian Hopgood]

"I think I could have raced the day after the operation."

He said three says later he was "in the gym doing press ups and all sort of different exercises".

The OMG Racing rider added: "I will be travelling up to Scotland on Wednesday and I will be back on the bike by the Friday. We should be in really great shape for the weekend."

Title hopes

The Donnington crash means Vickers, 25, now eighth in the standings, has lost ground on his rivals, but it has not ended his title hopes.

He said: ""We lost quite a lot of points missing out on three races, but it's a long season and showing the form we did at the start of the year, I believe now coming back we can continue that form.

He added: "All I need to do now is focus on being consistent. If I do that, I am sure we will be in the fight for the championship."

Follow Cambridgeshire news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related internet links