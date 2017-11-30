Vicis will make the Zero1 football helmet for high school players, too

Subscribe on YouTube

Concerns over Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in football have escalated to a new high in recent months. And while the NFL has been at the center of much of the controversy, perhaps less closely examined are the games played at a lower, younger level in high school. But now, in an attempt to protect athletes from the earliest stages of play, Vicis has announced the launch of its online marketplace for individuals, which includes availability of the Zero1, heralded as “football’s most technologically advanced helmet.” The helmet can now be ordered and customized to individual needs, and hopes to protect high school football players across the U.S.

The Zero1 can already be found throughout the professional arena, as the helmet is said to be worn by more than half of NFL players, and at over 20 NCAA programs. And now that its availability is being expanded to a younger subset of players, the hope is that athletes can protect themselves from the potentially damaging sport as soon as possible. All helmets will also feature the Vicis Edge Shield by Oakley, which promises a wide field of vision.

Story Continues

“Though we started with NFL and NCAA players, our goal has always been to protect players of all ages,” said Dave Marver, Vicis CEO and co-founder. “We’ve launched our online store to make the world’s most technologically advanced helmet more widely available, particularly to parents, grandparents, and boosters who want to better protect high school athletes.”

The Zero1 is meant to reduce impact forces by making use of a multilayered structure that is meant to provide improved impact absorption. And to ensure that players will want to keep the helmet on, the Zero1 is said to feature a comfortable, anatomically optimized fit. While traditional helmets have hard shells, the exterior of the Zero1 claims to yield upon impact, much like a car bumper.

“Football is a violent sport, so it’s important that we have access to the best protective equipment. The Zero1 is a game changer – I believe the helmet will save the game of football,” said Doug Baldwin. “And starting now, the Zero1 is not just available for NFL and NCAA players – you’ll soon be seeing it on high school fields across the country.”

Helmets ordered should be delivered by July 31, 2018.