Vicious hit on Travis Hunter leads to death threats for Colorado State player

Two days after Colorado State’s 43-35 double-overtime loss against in-state rival Colorado, the university’s police department and local authorities are looking into death threats made against Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn and his family.

Blackburn is a target of the threats after a hard and late hit he put on Colorado two-way star and former Jackson State standout Travis Hunter that removed Hunter from the game and sent him to a local hospital.

"We're very concerned about our player's safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats," Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN Monday. "Henry never intended to put anyone in harm's way on the football field. It's not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately."

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who coached at Jackson State from 2020-22, reportedly told 247Sports on Monday that Hunter will be out three weeks in relation to the injury he sustained from the game.

Blackburn’s hit, which came with about five minutes remaining in the first quarter, received a flag for unnecessary roughness (Blackburn was not ejected from the game). It was one of 17 Colorado State penalties Saturday, which totaled 182 yards.

Parker told ESPN the threats began streaming in before the end of the game after the cell phone numbers for Blackburn and his mother were posted online, along with Blackburn’s campus address and his family’s home address.

“Our university is supporting him, the police department is supporting him, because of the seriousness of the threats that have come out of this,” Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said at his weekly news conference Monday. “It’s just sad. It’s sad that that’s the state of the world we live in. I mean, it’s a football game, let’s not make it more than that. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We don’t coach that kind of football.”

Jay Norvell on the death threats that #CSURams' Henry Blackburn has received over the last few days:



“I hope there can be some accountability in that type of behavior. I’m very concerned for our kids. There’s really no place for that in athletics and sports." — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 18, 2023

With the increased attention on Colorado early in Sanders’ first season and with the game in a prime-time slot on ESPN — which had set up its "College GameDay" show from Colorado’s Boulder campus earlier that day — the clip of Blackburn’s hit went viral on social media.

It embodied the intensity and, at times, recklessness of a rivalry game that hadn’t been played in four years.

The emotions of the game were heightened in the days and hours leading up to kickoff. Norvell made headlines when he said on his weekly radio show, “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off” — an obvious dig at Sanders, who is often seen wearing a hat and sunglasses on the sideline, as well as in interviews and in news conferences.

Sanders responded by emphasizing to his players and in media appearances how the game with the Rams had become “personal.” During warmups, a large group of players from both teams converged on one another near midfield and had to be separated. Once the game started, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders’ son and Jackson State’s quarterback from 2021-22, was seen sticking his fingers through the facemask of Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Travis Hunter hit leads to death threats for Colorado State player