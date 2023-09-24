Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry added to stacked year-end UFC 296 lineup

The UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year continues to gain depth with the addition of Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Sunday that Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC) vs. Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has been added to UFC 296, which takes place Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+ (via Instagram):

The matchup pits the Kill Cliff FC teammates up against one another and will mark Garry’s most high-profile test to date.

The latest UFC 296 lineup now includes:

Champ Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title

Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – for flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

