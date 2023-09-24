Advertisement

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry added to stacked year-end UFC 296 lineup

The UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year continues to gain depth with the addition of Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Sunday that Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC) vs. Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has been added to UFC 296, which takes place Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+ (via Instagram):

The matchup pits the Kill Cliff FC teammates up against one another and will mark Garry’s most high-profile test to date.

With the addition, the current UFC 296 lineup includes:

  • Champ Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight title

  • Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – for flyweight title

  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

  • Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry

