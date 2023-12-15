Vice President Kamala Harris to attend FAMU-Howard HBCU National Championship football game

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd of hundreds at The Moon in Tallahassee, Florida on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, 2023.

Florida A&M can win the Black College Football National Championship in front of a special guest.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris will attend Saturday’s HBCU Celebration Bowl when the Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions Rattlers (11-1) battle the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference winners Howard Bison (6-5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, first reported by ESPN Andscape’s Mia Berry.

But it’s not the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked FAMU that VP Harris is rooting for.

The first woman of color to become the United States Vice President is a Howard University alumna, graduating with a Political Science and Economics degree in 1986.

VP Harris will also interview with ABC/ESPN broadcasters Tiffany Greene, a FAMU alumna, and Jay Walker, a Howard alumnus, during the game.

VP Harris also has ties to Tallahassee.

She visited the Capital City in January to mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade case at The Moon.

FAMU and VP Harris’ alma mater Howard are making their first appearances in the Celebration Bowl, which pits Division I HBCU conferences SWAC and MEAC against each other for the Black College Football National Championship.

The Rattlers are head-coached by Willie Simmons, who has catapulted his team to a 10-game winning streak entering Saturday.

The Bison are led by head coach Larry Scott and ended their regular season by winning four of their last five games.

The Celebration Bowl kicks off at noon on ABC.

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at Noon

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

