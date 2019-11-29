Vic Fangio: Von Miller’s availability is “truly 50-50”

If the Broncos are going to the game in which quarterback Drew Lock is expected to make the first start of his career, it would be nice to have linebacker Von Miller available.

Miller officially is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers with a knee injury. Coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Friday that Miller’s status falls squarely into the toss up category.

“He’s gotten better every day,” Fangio said of Miller. “He didn’t practice the first two days, but he was doing some stuff and today he made progress. It’s truly 50-50 whether he’ll be able to go or not.”

Miller has 6.0 sacks in 11 games this season. He went without a sack in each of the team’s first three games.