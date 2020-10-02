The Broncos have already started three different quarterbacks this season, and it was Thursday night’s starter, Brett Rypien, who was on the field for Denver’s first victory. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Rypien will start Week Five at New England.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the game that he has not yet decided whether Rypien will get another start.

“I mean, yeah, we have some extra days here to think about it,” Fangio said, via ESPN. “[We’ll] take a look at the tape thoroughly, analyze it and go with what we think is best.”

Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and no sacks in the Broncos’ 37-28 win.

Drew Lock, who opened the season as the starter, has a rotator cuff strain, and it is unclear whether he’ll be healthy enough to play against the Patriots. The Broncos’ other options are Jeff Driskel, who started Week Three, and Blake Bortles, who signed with the Broncos after Lock got hurt.

Vic Fangio undecided on whether Brett Rypien will get another start originally appeared on Pro Football Talk