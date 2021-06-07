Vic Fangio: It’s too early to come to even a small conclusion at QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Broncos quarterback competition figures to go on for the next couple of months, at least into the early goings of training camp.

But on Monday, there appeared to be a clear difference in incumbent starter Drew Lock and newly acquired Teddy Bridgewater.

According to multiple reporters who watched practice, Lock threw a pair of interceptions on Monday — the first day the Broncos have run 11-on-11 drills. Bridgewater, on the other hand, fired plenty of accurate passes, showing off his connection with second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Head coach Vic Fangio was asked in his Monday press conference if he thought Lock was pressing in his decision-making.

“Not really,” Fangio said, noting quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur were working with Lock on that subject. “I think it’s too early to come to any conclusions one way or the other — even a small conclusion. … I’m not worried about it at this point.”

Fangio later added that Lock was dealing with a blister on one of his fingers, though the head coach wasn’t sure how much that affected Lock’s throws.

Either way, Lock might have a little ground to make up over the rest of the offseason program and could likely use a couple of good days in a row.

Vic Fangio: It’s too early to come to even a small conclusion at QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NBA rumors: Kelly Oubre, Knicks have mutual free-agency interest

    The Knicks have a big need for a 3-and-D wing, and are one of the few teams who can offer Oubre more than the mid-level exception.

  • Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos retires after 45 seasons

    The Broncos will have a new person as the head of their training staff for the first time in a long time. Steve Antonopulos announced his retirement on Monday. Antonopulos joined the Broncos as an assistant trainer in 1976, became head athletic trainer in 1981 and was promoted to the role of director of sports [more]

  • The Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Share Price Has Gained 40% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

    One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. But the goal is to pick...

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Emerson Electric (EMR) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Emerson Electric (EMR) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • What drivers said after Sonoma

    Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday's Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

  • James files grievance against Broncos, signs with Ravens

    Ja'Wuan James filed a $15 million grievance Monday against the Denver Broncos, who released him last month after he ruptured an Achilles tendon during an off-site workout. Also Monday, the offensive tackle agreed to a two-year deal with Baltimore that ESPN reported was worth up to $9 million and includes $500,000 this year while James rehabs with the Ravens. James' injury became a flashpoint between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over the “non-football injury” designation, which relieves teams from having to pay players their full salaries if they're injured off site.

  • Jets 2021 Position Breakdown: Defensive interior remains one of New York's main strengths

    In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in depth on the defensive tackles…

  • The Atlanta Hawks' offense is frightening

    The ease with which the Atlanta Hawks hung 74 first-half points on the Eastern Conference's top-ranked defense in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday should proselytize any remaining nonbelievers.

  • Russia hits 9 Canadian officials with sanctions

    Russia on Monday targeted nine Canadian officials with sanctions in retaliation to Canada's restrictions against Russian officials accused of involvement in the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian officials indefinitely barred from entering Russia include David Lametti, Canada's justice minister and attorney general, Brenda Lucki, the Canadian police commissioner and Anne Kelly, the commissioner of the country's Correctional Service.

  • This is not a joke: The Netflix Is A Joke Fest is finally happening

    Things were so simple back on March 2, 2020. The entire world had yet to shut down due to the coronavirus, which effectively stalled much of the entertainment industry, and Netflix still thought they were going to host their inaugural Netflix Is A Joke Fest the following summer. Silly, silly, little funny fools.

  • NFL betting: Super Bowl odds move after big bet on New England Patriots

    The New England Patriots went 7-9 in 2020, their first season without Tom Brady on the roster since 2000.

  • Layshia Clarendon with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

    Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/06/2021

  • Wages in low-wage service jobs are rising faster than expected, study finds

    Wages for new hires employed in low-wage service industry jobs were 7.7% percent higher than expected in the first quarter.

  • Justin Herbert is reason why QBs coach Shane Day couldn't pass on Chargers job

    Shane Day already was the quarterbacks coach in San Francisco, but he could not turn down the opportunity to work with the Chargers' Justin Herbert.

  • Omar Kelly: Can Albert Wilson revive his NFL career in his return to the Dolphins?

    It’s no longer easy to identify Albert Wilson on the football field. The cornrow hairstyle is gone, replaced by a cropped Afro. He’s abandoned No. 15, switching to No. 2 after taking advantage of the NFL’s new jersey policy, which allows players to take single-digit numbers that are often popular with skill position players. But the one thing that did look familiar during last week’s on-field ...

  • Bruce Arians receives pay raise, Jason Licht gets new contract after Bucs' Super Bowl win

    The Buccaneers are rewarding Bruce Arians and Jason Licht after winning the Super Bowl last season.

  • Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for 'crude' remarks at accuser

    Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude" and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers said Monday in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that responding to allegations of misconduct falls within activities that form part of any president’s office. Trump was acting “within the scope of his office" in denying wrongdoing after White House reporters asked him about claims by columnist E. Jean Carroll in a June 2019 book that he attacked her in the mid-1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store, the lawyers from the Washington office of the Justice Department wrote.

  • Texans are struggling to sell season tickets

    The Texans essentially have become an expansion team. At least when they were an expansion team, fans wanted to see them play. The franchise that joined the NFL in 2002 has sold out every one of its home games. That steak is in danger. Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle writes that, in a matter [more]

  • Danny Masterson Trial On Multiple Rape Charges Looks Set For November Start; Actor Relinquished Passport To Court Today

    Danny Masterson’s trial on multiple rape charges looks likely to start in early November, according to the schedule laid out by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. A DTLA arraignment hearing in front of Judge Eleanor Hunter set August 9 as the next time prosecutors and defense lawyers would convene to handle some outstanding matters […]

  • James Harden injury, Damian Lillard trade, Yankees struggles | Quick Hits | SportsNite

    With the offseason already here for the Knicks, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski discuss the possibility of New York trading for Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard if he becomes available. They guys also do some "Quick Hits" on the Nets series with the Bucks and the offensive struggles of the Yankees. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp