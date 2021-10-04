Vic Fangio thought Ravens running on final play was BS

The Ravens bucked tradition at the end of Sunday’s win over the Broncos when they elected to run the ball rather than take a knee after taking possession of the ball with three seconds left in a game they were winning 23-7.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh elected to go that route because the Ravens had 97 rushing yards and he felt it was “meaningful” to get to 100 rushing yards for the 43rd straight game. That tied a record for the longest streak of all time, but it did not go over well with the Broncos.

A video from the sideline from KUSA showed a disgusted head coach Vic Fangio uttering several words that were bleeped out and he confirmed he wasn’t fond of the decision at a Monday press conference.

“Yeah I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “37 years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it. . . . I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Fangio was on the Ravens staff when Harbaugh was hired in 2008 and worked for him for two years. The two teams won’t meet again this season unless it is in the playoffs, but the final seconds of Sunday’s game will likely come up whenever the two men meet again.

