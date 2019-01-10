Vic Fangio thinks he can make Von Miller better, and Miller likes the sound of that

Von Miller has been one of the best players in the NFL since the Broncos took him with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, but his new coach thinks his best football is ahead of him.

New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said today that he considers coaching pass rushers his specialty, and he believes Miller will get even better under his tutelage.

“I’m aware that he had a good season this year,” Fangio said. “That’s my position of expertise when I’m coaching a position; and those guys are going to get coached by their position coach, but they’re going to get a little extra from me, too. We’re going to try to take them both to bigger and better levels. I think Von Miller can play even better than he’s played in his career.”

For his part, Miller sounded excited to play for a coach who wants to make him better.

“I’m open for great coaching,” Miller said. “He’s a great coach. I’m looking forward to it.”

Miller will turn 30 in March, an age when some players start to slow down, but Fangio may be just the coach to help Miller play his best football after 30.