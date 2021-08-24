The Broncos haven’t decided their starting quarterback for their preseason finale, much less the starter for the season opener.

Vic Fangio said Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater (or Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, if you prefer) will continue to compete for the job.

“We haven’t decided that yet,” Fangio said Tuesday. “We just want to do it at the right time, meaning the right time obviously for the players involved, the team, for everybody. . . . We’ve got 19 days [until the season opener].”

Fangio said the team is not trying to gain a competitive edge by keeping the Giants from knowing who will start Sept. 12. Instead, both quarterbacks have played well enough to make it a difficult decision.

Lock started the preseason opener and has played 47 snaps in two games, completing 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater started the second preseason game and has played 40 snaps in two games, going 16-for-19 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s pretty damn close,” Fangio said of the competition. “You guys have seen it. . . . It is close, and I think it’s close for a good reason. They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks we feel we can go win with.”

The Broncos, though, will have to make a decision soon, picking one of the quarterbacks to start the season opener.

Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock have made decision too close to call yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk