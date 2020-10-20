Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed doesn’t always play a big role in Denver’s defense, but he’s making the most of his opportunities.

Starting in place of the injured Jeremiah Attaochu, Reed sacked Cam Newton twice in the Broncos’ win at New England on Sunday, and afterward head coach Vic Fangio praised Reed for filling in as he did.

“He put together two good rushes there,” Fangio said. “They were rushes where we had an extra guy or two in the rush which helped eliminate the quarterback’s ability to step up and wiggle through a space. He took full advantage and they were two great plays by Malik.”

Reed will probably go back to a situational pass rusher role when Attaochu is healthy. But as a player who made the roster as an undrafted rookie a year ago, Reed is showing he has what it takes.

Vic Fangio talks up Malik Reed after two sacks of Cam Newton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk