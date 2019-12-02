Vic Fangio: Sunday something Drew Lock can build on

Dew Lock made his first NFL start on Sunday and the game against the Chargers ended with the desired result for the Broncos.

Brandon McManus hit a field goal on the final play of the game to give Denver a 23-20 win that left the Broncos with a 4-8 record on the season. They’ll be aiming for better seasons in the future and head coach Vic Fangio’s postgame comments suggested they think Lock can bring those results to Denver.

“I think it was a good start for him,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “Did we light up the scoreboard? No. Did we get a ton of first downs? No. I think we only had 11 first downs or something like that. We got some short fields, which helped us get some points, but I think there’s promise there. I really do. I’m just not ready to put him in Canton yet. I think it was a great start for him, something that he can build upon because obviously we didn’t light up the scoreboard or have a ton of yards and first downs, but I think in many, many ways it’s probably a good way for him to start [because] of the fact that we got the win and there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”

Lock ended the day 18-of-28 for 134 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. That’s not a sparkling line, but the Broncos got a win and Lock created hope that better days will come in the future to make Sunday a winner on multiple fronts for Denver.