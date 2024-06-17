Vic Fangio Speaks on New-Look Eagles Defense as Dunmore Native Begins 1st Year With Philadelphia

At Mike Munchak’s charity golf classic, first year Eagles defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, spoke on joining the Eagles and how the team looks to rebound following its late season struggles in 2023. The Eagles open the season in Brazil on September 6 vs. Packers on Peacock.

