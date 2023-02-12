Vic Fangio signed two week contract with Eagles to help prepare them for Super Bowl

Vic Fangio will start his job as the new defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, but that’ll only come after two weeks spent helping Philadelphia prep.

According to Ian Rapoport, Fangio “quietly” signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to help gameplan for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

When his contract expires after the game, Fangio will officially join the Miami coaching staff.

Fangio spent the past two weeks in Arizona at the Philadelphia team hotel, arriving before the Eagles to help the coaching staff and players get ready for the Chiefs.

Rather than help his protege Jonathan Gannon, Fangio assisted Shane Steichen and the offensive staff in their self-scouting process and supplied knowledge of the Chiefs’ defense that he faced twice a year while he was the head coach of the Broncos.

Making the situation even cooler is the concept that Fangio will receive a Super Bowl ring if the Eagles win because he was under contract with the organization.

