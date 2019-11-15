Vic Fangio sees no difference in Minnesota offense without Adam Thielen

In theory, the Vikings’ offense would be fundamentally different without Adam Thielen, one of the best receivers in the NFL. In practice, the head coach of their next opponent sees no difference.

“None,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday regarding the changes to the Minnesota offense without Thielen. “The guy [Bisi] Johnson that’s been playing for him kind of looks like he’s been studying Thielen and trying to be ‘Thielen the Second,’ and kind of looks like him on tape.”

The Vikings also have gotten unexpected contributions from Laquon Treadwell, a failed former first rounder who was cut and then re-signed as injury created a need for his services.

Thielen likely will miss Sunday’s game against Denver. He could be back after the bye, when the Vikings play Seattle.