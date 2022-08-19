Vic Fangio isn’t working in the NFL this season, but he could be back in the league next year.

Fangio was fired as the Broncos head coach earlier this year after going 19-30 over three seasons running the team and wound up drawing interest from teams looking for a defensive coordinator. Fangio, who also interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching vacancy before Doug Pederson was hired, did not pursue any of those positions, but he’s let it be known that the answer could be different the next time his phone rings.

“We’ll see where things stand and develop and what’s available to see if I’m a good match for somebody, but it’s definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator,” Fangio said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Fangio was a defensive coordinator for the 49ers and Bears directly before taking the top job in Denver and ran defenses for the Panthers, Colts and Texans earlier in his career, so he will be one of the most experienced candidates available when the coaching carousel spins early next year.

Vic Fangio: Return to NFL “definitely a possibility” next year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk