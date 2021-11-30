Vic Fangio provides updates on several injured Broncos players

Denver Broncos backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson is “going to miss some time” after suffering a knee injury in Week 12, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

“I don’t know yet whether it would require a visit to the IR or not, but we’ll probably know in the next day or two,” Fangio said.

Anderson started Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the place of Garett Bolles, who was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) could both return to action in Week 13.

“I think both of them have a chance to play this week,” Fangio said. “Garett hasn’t cleared all the protocols yet. Bobby made some improvement last week. Not enough to play last week, but we have some hope for him.”

Cam Fleming started in the place of Massie against the Chargers.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, guard Dalton Risner left Sunday’s game with a back injury, but it is not believed to be serious.

“I think he’ll be okay moving forward,” Fangio said. “He’s got a back issue that he’s dealing with. We think it’ll get better, and I think optimistically that he’ll be able to play.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is fine after suffering a shin injury against Los Angeles. Fangio also believes safety Kareem Jackson (neck) has a good chance to return to the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 after sitting out last week.

Overall, the Broncos received mostly good news on the injury front.

List

7 takeaways from Broncos' 28-13 win over Chargers

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts