Vic Fangio: Not vitally important for Drew Lock to play this year

Drew Lock has resumed practicing with the Broncos and the popular school of thought is that the team would like to add him to the active roster at some point so that they could see him in game action before his rookie year is out.

That game action would presumably color their feelings about Lock and whether they think he can be their 2020 starter heading into the offseason, but head coach Vic Fangio downplayed how much that will matter during his Wednesday press conference.

Fangio said it was not “vitally important” for Lock to get into a game before the year is out. His reasoning was that you aren’t going to see enough in a small sample size to make a full read on what a quarterback would do with a full-time job.

“You can get a false positive,” Fangio said. “You can get a false negative. You need a whole body of work, including offseason and training camp, to build up. I’m not putting any limits on him if he does get in there, but I would be reluctant to make final conclusions.”

Fangio said he and the front office are on the “same page” when it comes to Lock playing before the year is out. Brandon Allen is set to make his third start since Joe Flacco went on injured reserve when the Broncos play the Bills this weekend.