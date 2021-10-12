Vic Fangio has “no qualms” with Pat Shurmur

The Broncos scored seven touchdowns in the first 10 quarters of the 2021 season and opened the season with three straight wins.

Since halftime of their Week Three win over the Jets, however, the Broncos have scored just three touchdowns and lost games to the Ravens and Steelers. The drop in production hasn’t led head coach Vic Fangio to question the work that offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is doing on that side of the ball.

“I have no qualms with Pat other than our results haven’t been good enough and we have to find a way to fix that,” Fangio said Monday, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The quality of the Broncos’ opposition led many to doubt the team’s quality despite their 3-0 start and the last two weeks haven’t done much to counter that argument. They’ll get a Raiders team that just saw its head coach resign as they try to rediscover their groove in Week Six.

