Vic Fangio might not be joining the Dolphins after all
NFL Network reported on Sunday that former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a deal to become their next defensive coordinator.
Tom Pelissero reported that Vic Fangio would become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, and his NFLN report was quickly repeated as fact.
That report might have been premature.
Mike Klis of KUSA-TV tweeted on Sunday evening that he spoke with Fangio and the coach told him “[n]othing is finalized with Miami at this time.” That notion was reiterated by Backstage Media’s Michael Silver on Monday.
Silver tweeted: “For what it’s worth, Vic Fangio told me late last night, ‘Nothing has been decided on my end.'” Silver, who is well-connected to the San Francisco 49ers, implied that Fangio might be eying a job with Niners.
For what it's worth, Vic Fangio told me late last night, "Nothing has been decided on my end." There is a huge amount of mutual respect between Kyle Shanahan and Fangio, a highly successful Niners DC under Jim Harbaugh. And it appears the 49ers will have an opening soon.
— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 30, 2023
Fangio’s girlfriend is an eye surgeon in the Bay Area, and Fangio has coached with the 49ers in the past. So while the ex-Broncos coach might end up in Miami, it sounds like San Francisco remains a possibility.
