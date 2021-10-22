Vic Fangio: I’m not thinking about my coaching status

The Broncos’ 3-0 start seems long, long ago.

What has become crystal clear is the Broncos’ start was a function of the competition. The Giants, Jaguars and Jets — the three teams Denver beat — are a combined 3-14. The Broncos have lost to the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders and Browns the past four games, outscored by a combined 101-64.

If Denver doesn’t beat the Washington Football Team on Halloween, it will go 0-for-October for the first time since 1967.

Coach Vic Fangio is 15-24 since the Broncos hired him before the 2019 season. He’s likely in trouble if the Broncos don’t find a way to turn things around quickly.

Fangio, though, isn’t thinking about his future.

“I’m not worried about my coaching status,” Fangio said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “What I’m worried about is this team and doing anything and everything we can to get our guys coached up to play better. And that’s my only focus.”

The Broncos have the league’s highest-paid defense but didn’t play like it Thursday night, even though the Browns were missing quarterback Baker Mayfield, right tackle Jack Conklin and running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. (The Broncos did have edge rusher Von Miller for only 33 of 71 defensive snaps after he sprained his left ankle.)

Fangio took the blame.

“What’s most concerning is our fundamentals were lacking in that game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. And when that’s lacking, that’s poor coaching on our part,” Fangio said. “And that starts with me. We’ve got to do a better job of getting the fundamental things taught and executed.”

The Broncos have three more games before their bye in Week 11, and losses to Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia could prompt a change that week.

